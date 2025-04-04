US State Department: Azerbaijan is a key energy supplier to numerous countries

4 April 2025 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

“The United States attaches great importance to its relations with Azerbaijan. The Southern Gas Corridor is the foundation of our successful bilateral partnership based on common interests,” said Eric Jacobs, Senior Advisor to the US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources.

According to Azernews, Jacobs made these remarks during the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the corridor, Jacobs stated: “The Southern Gas Corridor, which is the embodiment of ambition, allows Azerbaijan to use its rich energy resources not only for the benefit of the country, but also for the benefit of the region.”

He emphasized Azerbaijan’s growing international role, noting, “Thus, Azerbaijan has already become a reliable supplier to dozens of countries. Like the United States, Azerbaijan also has huge energy reserves. US President Donald Trump called energy the cornerstone of America's superiority and the key to its security. Thanks to our country's energy wealth, it is the duty of every good country to create economic opportunities, improve healthcare and education, and improve the lives of our citizens.”

Addressing the global energy outlook, Jacobs underscored the enduring relevance of natural gas: “Natural gas is a reliable, accessible, and secure energy source for all of us, and it will remain so for decades to come. As the fuel of choice, natural gas is now essential to meeting global energy needs.”

He concluded with praise for Azerbaijan’s role in the global energy sector: “I was at the Sangachal terminal a few days ago. It seems that Azerbaijan has never forgotten that natural gas is a key energy source for the future of the country, Europe, and the entire world. Our country, including US companies, sincerely look forward to partnering with you and your energy industry to identify and accelerate opportunities for economic growth and energy security.”