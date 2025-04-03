Human-like skeleton fragments unearthed in Aghdara

3 April 2025 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Human-like skeletal fragments have been discovered in the Aghdara region, raising questions about their origin and historical significance, Azernews reports.

The skeletal remains were found in the Baş Güney village of Aghdara. The discovery has prompted an official investigation by local authorities.

The regional prosecutor's office has launched an inquiry into the matter to determine the remains’ origin and possible connection to historical or recent events. Further details are expected as the investigation unfolds.

To recall, during the First Garabagh War (1988–1994), Armenia occupied Azerbaijan’s Aghdara district, leading to mass displacement and human rights violations. The district, strategically located in Karabakh, saw intense battles, forcing thousands of Azerbaijanis to flee. Many civilians and soldiers went missing, with families still seeking answers. Reports indicate that some were taken as prisoners, while others were victims of mass executions or buried in unmarked graves. Aghdara remained under Armenian occupation for nearly 30 years until Azerbaijan reclaimed it in the 2020 Second Karabakh War. The discovery of skeletal remains in the district may provide clues about missing persons.