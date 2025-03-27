Kazakh FM: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace unlocks regional opportunities

27 March 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nurtleu emphasized that Mirzoyan’s first official visit to Kazakhstan is taking place against the backdrop of important agreements between Baku and Yerevan, highlighting the growing prospects for regional cooperation.

The normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations creates significant opportunities for many countries to benefit from the geostrategic potential of the South Caucasus, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu stated during talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on March 27, Azernews reports.

