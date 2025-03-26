Azerbaijan slams Armenia’s unfounded allegations on peace agreement

26 March 2025 05:18 (UTC+04:00)

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Ayxan Hacızade, has commented on the unfounded claims made by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during a joint press conference with Seyid Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that the claims made on March 25 by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in his joint press conference with Seyid Abbas Araghchi, alleging that Azerbaijan had introduced new conditions after reaching an agreement on the text of a peace treaty, are completely unfounded. “The Armenian Foreign Minister is well aware that the removal of provisions against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in the Armenian constitution, as well as the official dissolution of the Minsk Group, have been key issues in the negotiation process for the past two and a half years.”

Facts related to Armenia’s territorial claims against Azerbaijan, including the Armenian Constitution, national legislation, court claims, and political statements, were presented to the Armenian side during the Washington meeting in May 2023. Third countries are also fully aware of these facts.

In light of this, the Armenian side’s claims that Azerbaijan introduced these conditions recently aim to mislead the international community, and this tactic will yield no results.

If Armenia is genuinely interested in signing a peace treaty, it should, without delay, amend its Constitution to renounce territorial claims against Azerbaijan and engage in cooperation toward the formal dissolution of the Minsk Group.