Azerbaijan’s education minister joins global ministerial dialogue at UNESCO

The event, themed "Science diplomacy in a rapidly changing world – building peace in the minds of men and women," gathered ministers, policymakers, and experts to discuss the role of science diplomacy in fostering international cooperation, innovation, and sustainable development amid global challenges.

Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev participated in the Global Ministerial Dialogue at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, according to the country's Permanent Mission to UNESCO, Azernews reports.

