President Erdogan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

21 March 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President, my dear Brother,

On the occasion of Novruz, a holiday when nature is reborn, the earth awakens, and hopes blossom, I extend my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Our centuries-old tradition of Novruz reminds us once again this year of the importance of peace, brotherhood, and solidarity. I hope that Novruz will herald a time when hopes for world peace are nurtured, and international dialogue and cooperation reach new heights. Strengthening the deep-rooted ties of friendship and brotherhood between our countries and further enhancing our cooperation is our sincere wish on this Novruz holiday.

On this meaningful day, I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, a future filled with peace, prosperity, and well-being."