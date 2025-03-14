President of North Macedonia concludes visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

14 March 2025 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the President of North Macedonia was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, has concluded her official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

