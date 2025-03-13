President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of UN Conference on Trade and Development
On March 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Azernews reports.
Rebeca Grynspan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the excellent organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan and the significant outcomes achieved during the event.
During the conversation, both sides emphasized the importance of the 12th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, and praised the pivotal role of this event in addressing key international issues.
The meeting also highlighted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN structures, noting Azerbaijan’s voluntary financial contributions to UN institutions.
It was also announced that Azerbaijan will host the World Urban Forum in 2026, and the country's achievements in the field of Sustainable Development Goals were highly commended.
