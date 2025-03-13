President Ilham Aliyev lambasts former US Secretary of State's failed policy towards Azerbaijan

13 March 2025 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

"Antony Blinken’s policy towards Azerbaijan ruined US-Azerbaijani relations, said President Ilham Aliyev."

President Ilham Aliyev said this in his address at the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum.

“The policy of Mr. Antony Blinken towards Azerbaijan actually ruined US-Azerbaijani relations, which we had been building for 30 years.

We have always been a very reliable partner and friend to the United States. When they needed us, we were with them. When they needed us in Iraq, we were in Iraq with our troops. When they needed us in Afghanistan, we were one of the first non-NATO countries to join operations in Afghanistan in 2001. And we were among the last to leave. But after we left, they imposed sanctions on us. I remember it was a big frustration in Azerbaijan,” the President said.

President Aliyev highlights Armenian diaspora’s influence on US Congress

The Azerbaijani head of state also touched on some corrupt politicians in the US Congress. During his speech at the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, President Aliyev spoke about corrupt politicians who have been supporting the Armenian diaspora for decades.

The head of state pointed out, “We have raised this issue with Armenian representatives and with their new bosses in Brussels. Because now they have changed, the big brother today is Brussels. Until President Trump won, it was the State Department, it was USAID. It was corrupt American politicians like Menendez, who are now facing serious problems. But Menendez should not be the last one. As they say, one swallow does not make a summer. There are many more who put Armenian money in their pockets. I can name them. Their names are known: Mr. Adam Schiff, Mr. Frank Pallone, Madam Nancy Pelosi, and many others, who for decades were receiving money from Armenian diaspora organizations in the United States to attack Azerbaijan and discredit it,” the President added.

To recall, the XII Global Baku Forum on the theme "Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities" kicked off in Baku. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the forum.