President of North Macedonia Visits Azerbaijan’s National Carpet Museum

12 March 2025 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

On March 12, the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gjorge Ivanovska-Davkova, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, toured the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

The museum’s director, Amina Malikova, provided the esteemed guest with detailed information about the ancient art of carpet weaving, its history, and traditions. She explained that the museum's collection reflects the key artistic directions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, showcasing the harmony of materials, weaving techniques, and the intricate artistic characteristics inherent in carpets.

It was noted that the museum's "golden collection" consists of carpet examples from Azerbaijan's seven regions: Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh, and Tabriz. These carpets include both pile and non-pile varieties. Additionally, other examples of decorative-applied arts are displayed in the exhibition. The carpets, rich in human, animal, bird, and plant motifs, mirror the everyday life and customs of the Azerbaijani people.

It was also highlighted that thanks to the significant efforts of Azerbaijan's First Lady, Mehriban Aliyeva, the national carpet-weaving art was included in UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage on November 16, 2010.

The guest also had the opportunity to observe the carpet weaving process at the museum and participated in the weaving experience.

Later, information about Azerbaijan's ancient kelaghayi (traditional silk headscarf) art was shared with President Ivanovska-Davkova. She was briefed on the technique of kelaghayi production and the symbolic meanings behind its traditional patterns.

The President of North Macedonia then wrote a heartfelt message in the museum's guestbook.

At the end of the visit, the President was presented with a book dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

In addition to the rich material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, the original appearance of the museum building and the unique structure of its exhibition halls left a lasting impression on the President of North Macedonia.