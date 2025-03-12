Azerbaijan launches extensive roadworks in Barda District

12 March 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In line with the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the major repair of the Amirli–Xanagali–Ugurbeyli and Alpout–Garayusifli–Tumasli roads, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has launched works for the reconstruction of these roads, Azernews reports, citing the Agency.

The Agency noted that the Amirli–Xanagali–Ugurbeyli and Alpout–Garayusifli–Tumasli roads had been in operation for an extended period without significant repairs.

It was noted that these roads, primarily covered with worn-out asphalt and gravel, caused problems for vehicles and residents, especially during the autumn and winter months.

“The reconstruction works are aimed at eliminating these issues and ensuring that the road conditions meet more modern standards,” the statement emphasized.

The Amirli–Xanagali–Ugurbeyli road stretches 27 kilometers, while the Alpout–Garayusifli–Tumasli road is 5.5 kilometers long. Both roads are being reconstructed to meet the IV technical category standards. To achieve this, the width of the roads will be expanded to up to 10 meters.

Currently, the works involve the expansion of the roadbed, excavation, backfilling, and compaction activities on both roads.

“In addition, the construction of drainage pipes with various diameters is underway to ensure the proper flow of water along the roads,” the report added.

The project also includes the construction of a new bridge over the Garabagh canal along the Amirli-Xanagali-Ugurbeyli section. The new bridge will enhance safety and comfort, ensuring uninterrupted movement of traffic.

The reconstruction work is being carried out in compliance with the "Construction Norms and Regulations," following a detailed schedule, and is progressing swiftly and efficiently.

Once completed, the major repairs to the Amirli–Xanagali–Ugurbeyli and Alpout–Garayusifli–Tumasli roads will significantly improve the connectivity between 11 residential areas, home to 15,000 people, and enhance traffic flow to the center of Barda city. This will contribute greatly to the social and economic development of the region,” the agency further noted.