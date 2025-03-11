Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with IOFS director during official visit to Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]

11 March 2025 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

As part of his official visit to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Berik Arın, the Director-General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), a specialized agency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening Azerbaijan-OIC cooperation, addressing global food security issues, and exploring sustainable solutions through joint initiatives.

Minister Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's role as a donor state, highlighting its contributions to international humanitarian aid and development programs.