Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets with his Kazakh counterpart [PHOTOS]

11 March 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Murat Nurtleu, his counterpart from Kazakhstan, in Astana, Azernews reports, citing posts shared by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its X account.

The Ministry noted that Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, welcomed Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as part of the official visit. The Ministry also added that the two top diplomats held a tête-à-tête meeting.

Following the tête-à-tête meeting, a meeting between the delegations of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan began in Astana. Both ministers noted that the meeting, taking place during the holy month of Ramadan, was of great significance.