Azerbaija's FM slams France for baseless allegations to conceal its failed policy in overseas territories

10 March 2025 19:32 (UTC+04:00)

Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has responded to the local media inquiry regarding the unfounded allegations made by Manuel Valls, Minister of the Overseas of France in his interview with BFM TV.

“We strongly reject the unfounded allegations against our country made by France on a regular basis, to conceal its failed policy in the overseas territories, as well as efforts to carry on its colonial legacy.

Ludicrous accusations against Azerbaijan made by Manuel Valls, promoting the colonial policy of France, claiming that this country exists “on 3 oceans and 5 continents”, are nothing more than another manifestation of the fact that France fails to accept the loss of its foothold among those nations,” Hajizada said.

“Minister Manuel Valls, who refers to France as "an exceptional power," acknowledges that his incompatible allegations are insufficient justifications in light of violent acts committed in the overseas territories and suppression of movements advocating for independence.

This country's double standards mindset is actually displayed by Minister Manuel Valls, who demonstrates how France is willing to sacrifice ideas like independence and freedom of opinion when its own "strategic interests" are at stake.

We call on France to cease its unfounded smear campaign against Azerbaijan by making such allegations,” the MFA spokesperson added.