President of North Macedonia arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit [PHOTOS]

10 March 2025 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

On March 10, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

Azernews reports that a guard of honor was lined up for the President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.