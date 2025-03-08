Azerbaijan Hosts Iftar for 750 in Morocco During Ramadan [PHOTOS]

8 March 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco organized an iftar meal for 750 vulnerable individuals in Rabat, the capital of the Kingdom of Morocco, Azernews reports.

The event brought together families of the Azerbaijani ambassador and other diplomats, members of the diaspora, and representatives of the Moroccan Scout Organization, making it a significant moment of solidarity and compassion.

Participants eagerly contributed to preparing the iftar meal, showcasing a remarkable example of unity and kindness. Even children took part in this heartwarming event, lending a hand in setting up the tables and spreading the festive spirit.

The iftar gathering will continue for three to four days , aiming to strengthen unity and mutual support among different social groups in alignment with the spirit of Ramadan.

Notably, the Azerbaijani Embassy remains dedicated to promoting Azerbaijan’s values and traditions in Morocco through various charitable and cultural events. These initiatives not only enhance cultural and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Morocco but also contribute to showcasing Azerbaijan’s humanitarian values on an international scale.