New residential buildings to rise in Aghdam’s 4th residential complex

8 March 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service Public Legal Entity has finalized preparations for the construction of additional multi-functional mid-rise residential buildings in Aghdam’s 4th Residential Complex. According to information obtained by Azernews, the construction will take place in the 9th and 10th districts of the complex.

The agency has entrusted the implementation of the project to Merkuri-İnşaat Limited Liability Company (LLC) and has already signed a contract with the company. Under the agreement, Merkuri-İnşaat LLC has been allocated 19.3 million manats for the project.

Earlier, the agency announced the start of construction work in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th districts of the same residential complex, with an estimated budget of 137.2 million manats. These projects are part of broader efforts to rebuild and revitalize the regions of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand, which were heavily affected during the conflict.

Merkuri-İnşaat LLC, the company responsible for the construction in the 9th and 10th districts, has been operating since 2007 and is registered with the state. The company’s experience in construction and infrastructure projects makes it a key player in the ongoing reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

The new residential buildings are expected to provide modern, functional living spaces for residents, contributing to the restoration of normalcy and the return of displaced families to their homeland. The projects align with the Azerbaijani government’s broader strategy to rebuild and develop the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions.