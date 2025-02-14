Heydar Aliyev Foundation continues building new schools across Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

14 February 2025 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is advancing its efforts to modernize Azerbaijan's education infrastructure through the “New School for a Renewing Azerbaijan” program, which focuses on the construction and major renovation of educational institutions across the country, Azernews reports.

Since its launch in 2005, the program has been instrumental in building and reconstructing more than 500 school buildings, along with children’s music and art schools, in Baku and the regions. The initiative aims to enhance access to modern educational facilities, fostering an improved learning environment for students.

As part of its continued commitment, the foundation plans to commission up to 20 new schools in 2025, further expanding educational opportunities across Azerbaijan.