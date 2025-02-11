Military personnel awarded for excellence in Winter Exercise-2025

11 February 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Separate Combined Arms Army military personnel have returned home after representing the country with distinction at the "Winter Exercise-2025" held in Qars, Turkiye. A grand ceremony was held at the Separate Combined Arms Army (SCAA) headquarters to mark this occasion, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Ministry of Defense.

The Press Service noted that General-Major Kenan Seyidov, the commander of SCAA, had a speech at the ceremony about the significance of joint military exercises. He emphasized that the experience gained during the exercise would positively impact the combat readiness of the army. He also extended his gratitude to the military personnel for their skills and professionalism on behalf of the Ministry of Defense leadership.

At the end of the ceremony, military personnel who excelled in performing their duties during the exercise were awarded.