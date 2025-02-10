Azerbaijani, Iranian naval leaders discuss Caspian security

10 February 2025 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

During the "AMAN-25" multinational maritime exercise and the "AMAN" Dialogue held in Karachi, Pakistan, the Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy, First Rank Captain Teymur Mürşüdov, met with the Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Ministry of Defense noted that during the meeting, the two naval leaders discussed the prospects for enhancing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran’s naval forces to ensure the security of the Caspian Sea, a region of shared regional interests. They highlighted the importance of conducting joint exercises in the Caspian Sea to exchange experiences and improve bilateral cooperation.

Additionally, the meeting addressed other matters of mutual interest, with both sides engaging in a comprehensive exchange of views on various issues.