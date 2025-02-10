Some 74 municipal acts annulled for failing to meet legal standards
Last year, 74 municipal acts that did not comply with legal requirements were completely annulled, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Minister of Justice Toğrul Hüseynov, as he said at the meeting of the National Assembly's Committee on Regional Affairs, where the "Annual Report of the Body Implementing Administrative Control over the Activities of Municipalities" was discussed.
He noted that changes have been made to the legislation to increase transparency in the financial management of municipalities. A unified municipal expenditure portal has been established. As part of the fight against corruption, legal violations have been detected and sent to law enforcement agencies. In 51 cases, serious legal violations were identified, and criminal cases were initiated in 21 of them. Investigations have been conducted into illegal land sales, embezzlement, and fraud, and criminal cases have been opened against various municipal chairpersons and officials.
