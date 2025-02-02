Azerbaijan and Iran agree to strengthen confidence-building measures [PHOTOS]

2 February 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Iran have agreed to continue mutual confidence-building measures, reinforcing efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, shared details of his visit to Tehran, where he held discussions with Dr. Mehdi Sanai, Political Advisor to the President of Iran, and Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister.

The discussions also covered cooperation within international and regional platforms, including the 3+3 regional format, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

In addition, the Aghband-Nakhchivan and North-South Transport Corridors were emphasized as key regional and transregional projects serving the mutual interests of Azerbaijan and Iran.