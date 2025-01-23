Survey reveals societal attitudes towards mental health in Azerbaijan

23 January 2025 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Under the directive of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, the Office of the Ombudsman has conducted a public opinion survey and social media monitoring, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ombudsman.

This initiative aims to examine societal attitudes, stigmatization, and discrimination against individuals with mental health disorders as part of the "Mental Health and Human Rights" Working Group.

The survey, prepared by experts, consists of 30 questions and was answered anonymously by individuals from various age groups, ensuring gender balance. Residents of Baku, Sumgait, and the Absheron region participated in the survey.

The results indicate that seeking qualified psychological and psychiatric help is still viewed with skepticism and hesitation in society. Respondents admitted that consulting specialists in this field is often considered undesirable. They expressed fears of being judged by family members, colleagues, and neighbors, and being labeled as "crazy" or "mentally ill," which could negatively impact their personal lives and careers.

Some respondents opposed the idea of individuals with mental disorders getting married and having children, doubting their ability to fulfill parental responsibilities. Similar views were expressed about their ability to work and perform job functions adequately.

A significant portion of survey participants viewed individuals with mental health issues, those consulting psychologists, and those receiving psychiatric help as "dangerous" and "untrustworthy."

In addition to the survey, the Working Group monitored popular social media platforms. Modern social networks play a crucial role in information dissemination, communication, and service offerings. The monitoring revealed numerous individuals presenting themselves as psychologists, parapsychologists, mental health experts, and therapists, providing psychological and sometimes psychiatric services. Notably, many of these individuals evaded questions about their qualifications.

On Facebook, it was observed that people seeking advice on mental health issues were often directed to neurologists instead of psychiatrists. The terms "psychologist," "clinical psychologist," "psychotherapist," and "psychiatrist" were frequently confused. Discussions on these platforms highlighted persistent stereotypes about professional psychiatric care and treatment processes, including unfounded beliefs about the dependency-creating nature of psychotropic medications.

On Instagram, profiles and pages operated by unqualified individuals presenting themselves as psychologists were identified. Similarly, on TikTok, instances of live-streamed consultations and even treatment prescriptions were recorded.

The findings underscore the necessity of increasing control over the qualifications of individuals providing mental health services, particularly on the internet and social networks. It is crucial to develop mechanisms to prevent unauthorized persons from offering psychological counseling and sessions online.

Based on the survey and social media monitoring results, the Working Group plans to prepare a package of recommendations to be submitted to relevant state authorities.