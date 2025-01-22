Azerbaijan, Oman to establish parliamentary working group

22 January 2025 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A parliamentary working group is being established between Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman.

According to Azernews, this issue is reflected in the proposed amendment to the decision "On the election of the heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Under the project, Deputy Sabina Salmanova is proposed as the head of the Azerbaijan-Oman Sultanate inter-parliamentary relations working group.