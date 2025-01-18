ANAMA chairman meets with CICA secretary general [PHOTOS]
Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), recently met with a delegation led by Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the delegation was briefed on the scale of the landmine problem in Azerbaijan, the consequences it has caused, and the extensive humanitarian demining operations being carried out in the liberated territories.
The discussions also focused on increasing international awareness about the mine threat during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA, sharing Azerbaijan's experience in mine clearance, promoting international solidarity with member countries facing mine problems, and addressing other mutual interests.
