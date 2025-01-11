Azerbaijan’s Institute of Caucasian Studies presents new books [PHOTOS]

11 January 2025 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

A presentation of the newly published books of the Institute of Caucasian Studies of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has been held.

Azernews reports that the director of the institute, Dr. Ramilə Dadaşova, who is also the acting director, stated that the scientific and analytical results, proposals, and recommendations of the institute’s staff are annually reflected in fundamental works that are published and sent to state institutions as well as academic circles. She noted that scientific works serving the interests of the Azerbaijani state are published in journals indexed in high-impact scientific databases. It was also mentioned that the institute’s staff has published 51 monographs and books in Azerbaijan and 10 books abroad. Additionally, in 2024, the institute will publish 10 books, including 3 monographs, 2 collective works, the scientific-theoretical journal Caucasian Studies, a collection of articles titled Current Problems of Caucasian Studies, and the materials of 3 conferences.

Next, the book titled Georgia-Armenia Relations: Formation, Current Situation, and Problems, written by the institute’s department head Vahid Ömərov, Naziyə Məmmədova, and Nigar Mustafayeva, was presented. The scientific work, based on reliable sources, examines the establishment, current situation, and problems of Georgia-Armenia relations. Most of the scientific materials used in the book are being introduced to the academic community for the first time. The idea author and scientific editor of the book is Professor Musa Qasımlı, a corresponding member of ANAS. The book’s reviewers, Professor Qasım Hacıyev, Günel Musayeva, and Samirə Həbibbəyli, shared their thoughts on the work.

Following that, the book The Armenian Community in Krasnodar and Stavropol Regions of the Russian Federation, authored by Liliya Mirzəzadə, Günay Feyziyeva, and Şahnaz Rəhimova, was presented. Using various sources, this work examines the history, demographic situation, and socio-economic and political conditions of the Armenian community in the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions of the Russian Federation. The idea author of the book is Professor Musa Qasımlı, a corresponding member of ANAS, while the scientific editor is Vahid Ömərov, and the reviewers are Qasım Hacıyev and Elnur Kəlbizadə.

Samirə Həbibbəyli’s monograph Azerbaijan-Republic of Georgia Relations was also presented. The author provided information about the goals and objectives of writing the book and the scientific results obtained.

Academic Muxtar İmanov, political commentator Elşad Həsənov, and the head of the Trade Union of the Geography Institute, Kamran Ramazanlı, who attended the event, shared their thoughts on the presented books. They stated that the publications are valuable scientific research for Azerbaijani science.

The scientific secretary of the Institute of Caucasian Studies, Südabə Hüseynova, and the deputy director, Məzahir Sadıxov, also shared their thoughts on the publications and congratulated the authors.