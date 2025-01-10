President of Kyrgyz Republic sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev
Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic has sent a letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev, regarding the recent AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I was deeply saddened by the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane, which resulted in loss of life.
On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved families and their loved ones, and wish a swift recovery to those injured.
With deep sorrow,
Sadyr Zhaparov
President of the Kyrgyz Republic
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!