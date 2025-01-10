President of Kyrgyz Republic sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

10 January 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic has sent a letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev, regarding the recent AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane, which resulted in loss of life.

On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved families and their loved ones, and wish a swift recovery to those injured.

With deep sorrow,

Sadyr Zhaparov

President of the Kyrgyz Republic