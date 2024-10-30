Azerbaijan's healthcare system preparing for COP29

30 October 2024 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

On October 30, a briefing and media tour dedicated to the organization of medical services within the framework of COP29 was held at the New Clinic, Azernews reports.

The briefing, attended by TABIB's Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Health Nadir Zeynalov, leadership from subordinate medical institutions, TABIB's executive director deputies, advisors, department heads, as well as media representatives and public figures, provided detailed information on the organization of medical services.

Vugar Qurbanov emphasized that high-level preparations are underway to ensure the quality of medical services during the COP29 event days:

"COP29, one of the most prestigious events in the world, will bring numerous dividends to Azerbaijan across various sectors and contribute to enhancing our country's reputation. The organization of such a large-scale event places significant responsibility on all state and private institutions in Azerbaijan. TABIB, alongside other health institutions, has organized necessary medical services with quality assurance. I should mention that we have also worked in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the COP29 Operations Company. Each medical facility under TABIB has been assessed, and our institutions are fully prepared to provide essential medical services.

The New Clinic's emergency and urgent medical care, pediatric emergency services, inpatient care, intensive care units, and operating rooms have been designated for the event, taking into account the potential need for medical services. The modular hospital assigned to the Sabunchu Medical Center has 370 beds available for emergencies, including both intensive and inpatient care. Ten beds have been allocated at the modular hospital under the Clinical Medical Center for those infected with airborne infectious diseases. A burn unit, fully equipped with all necessary medical equipment, has been established at the Central Oil Workers' Hospital. Beds have also been designated at the Clinical Medical Center’s Toxicology Department for relevant medical services in case of poisoning.

The Executive Director noted that basic life support and advanced life support training sessions have been conducted for the staff providing emergency and urgent medical services, with 448 medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and drivers, successfully completing the training. To ensure more effective communication with foreign guests, 331 individuals have participated in English language courses.

Deputy Minister of Health Nadir Zeynalov stated that all healthcare institutions are coordinating their efforts to ensure high-quality medical services during the COP29 event:

"I am confident that we will successfully meet this mission. Both TABIB and the healthcare institutions under the Ministry, as well as private hospitals, have made arrangements in nine hospitals for the organization of medical services.

Considering that thousands of guests will be arriving in our city, we have also implemented preventive measures alongside treatment protocols for potential emergencies. Among the incoming individuals, there may be carriers of epidemic diseases. To address this, thermometers will be installed at the International Airport for initial temperature checks. We are also equipped with necessary diagnostic tests for more detailed examinations. If any suspicious cases arise, those individuals will be isolated and promptly treated.

Currently, vaccination against influenza is ongoing at polyclinics, which will help prevent the worsening and spread of flu among our citizens serving during COP29.

Disinfection measures will also be carried out in hotels and public catering facilities to prevent the spread of epidemic diseases."

Finally, TABIB's Deputy Executive Director Araz Nəsirov delivered a comprehensive presentation discussing the organization of medical services in hospitals and the areas assigned to emergency medical teams:

"It is crucial to properly organize the operations of the emergency medical service, considering potential emergencies. To this end, a rotation of English-speaking staff has been established at the '103' Call Service, and 60 brigades have been put on standby. Medical stations have been set up at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Heydar Aliyev Center, Athletes Village, and at the 'Koroghlu,' '28 May,' and 'Elmlər Akademiyası' metro stations, as well as in areas where guests will be staying."

