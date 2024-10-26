Due to closure of airspace over Iran, several planes landed at Baku Airport

26 October 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

Due to the closure of airspace over Iran, several international airlines have requested emergency landings at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azernews reports.

Among the flights that successfully landed at Baku Airport are Jazeera Airways' Moscow (DME) to Kuwait route, Fly Dubai's flights from Budapest, Moscow (VKO), Minsk, Kazan, and St. Petersburg to Dubai, as well as Air Arabia's Moscow to Sharjah flight.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport is mobilizing all relevant resources to provide operational and high-level service to the incoming flights.

