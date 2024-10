24 October 2024 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, has commenced in the city of Kazan, during the session of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Outreach/BRICS+ format, Azernews reports.

---

