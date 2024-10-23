President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for visit [PHOTOS]

23 October 2024 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, on October 23 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit in the outreach/BRICS Plus format, Azernews reports.

The President's plane was escorted by military helicopters upon landing at Kazan International Airport.

A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged at the airport in honor of the Azerbaijani President.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Rustam Minnikhanov, the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan.

---

