23 October 2024 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

The baseless statements and smear campaign that the European Parliament has launched against Azerbaijan continues even as the COP29 event approaches. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot condemned Azerbaijan's alleged "violation of international law" against Armenia. While emphasizing that France has always stood for international law and justice, the minister seems to overlook a reality that even Armenia has accepted, and through baseless accusations, he further damages an already stalled peace process.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.