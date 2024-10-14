Baku Int'l Film Festival turns fifteen [EXCLUSIVE]

14 October 2024 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku International Film Festival has established itself as a prestigious platform for showcasing award-winning films that have garnered success at renowned events such as the Cannes, Venice, Berlin Film Festivals, and the Oscars.

Founded by the Center for Young Filmmakers, the festival's fifteenth edition was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Film Agency as part of the Baku Cinema Breeze (BCB) project.

The festival was held with support from the Nizami Cinema Center, AzerbaijanFilm Studio, the State Film Fund, the British Council, and the Azerbaijan Guild of Producers.

In an interview with AZERNEWS, Director of the Film Program at the Baku International Film Festival Tunzala Babayeva spoke on the festival's dedication to supporting local filmmakers, fostering international collaboration, and promoting diverse cinematic narratives.

Babayeva emphasized the importance of creating a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their talents.

She underlined that the festival not only celebrates established directors but also brings attention to fresh voices within the industry.

Q: What were the primary goals set during the establishment of the Baku International Film Festival?

Q: First, I would like to mention that our festival was founded by the Center for Young Cinematographers in 2004.

A: Since its inception, the festival's mission has been to provide motivation to local filmmakers, encourage them to create, and facilitate the presentation of their works to a wider audience.

Another important aim is to connect local authors with their foreign counterparts, create opportunities for communication, and showcase contemporary trends in cinema. We believe that the arrival of renowned filmmakers from around the world to Baku International Film Festival, their conducting master classes, and the organization of various meetings and discussions are crucial factors influencing the development of Azerbaijan's modern cinema.

Festivals not only consider the creative aspect but also stand guard over the audience's interests. You don't have to travel to the other side of the world to watch good cinema.

You can enjoy artworks from all over the world right in your own country and your own city. Film festivals also play a vital role in shaping the taste for cinema in society.

Q: Baku International Film Festival has celebrated its fifteenth anniversary in 2024. How has the festival evolved over the years?

A: In the early years, Baku International Film Festival was called "Start," and initially, only local authors participated. The main goal of the festival was to bring together directors from the Middle East and CIS countries.

In the years that followed, we managed to achieve even more; our festival expanded its scale and became an event that encompasses Europe and Asia.

Over the years, the festival has changed in terms of its name, format, and content. Our own experience and international connections have grown year by year, and that is why our objectives have also expanded.

Today, we present a richer and more diverse program. We showcase films that have won awards at Cannes, Venice, and Berlin Film Festivals, as well as at the Oscars.

For the past four years, in collaboration with the British Embassy and the British Council in Azerbaijan, we have presented a program of films featuring BAFTA nominees and winners to our audience.

As we grow and expand our scope, we invite more renowned personalities and experts to the festival, providing the local film community with opportunities to meet and connect both creatively and personally. Young filmmakers also have the chance to benefit from their experiences.

Q: What can You say about the film selection process at Baku International Film Festival?

Q: We take this matter very seriously. Our selection commission consists of experts who are aware of both classical cinema traditions and modern cinema trends.

Perhaps that's why the international jury particularly notes the strong competition program at the festival every year. There have even been years when the jury faced difficulties in making selections, and the process was highly debated. This refers to the international competition.

As for the local competition, I should mention that we encounter varying levels each year. The quality of films submitted for the local competition directly reflects the current state of our film industry. Undoubtedly, in recent years, we have been producing more quality works. Talented authors with unique approaches and interesting styles are emerging in the industry. This year's competition program also showcased this. We hope to continue this momentum.

Q: What are some noteworthy highlights from this year's festival?

A: When talking about this year's festival, we should highlight some not just "some" but major points. This year, we officially adopted the name Baku International Film Festival and have grown a bit more. Thus, this year we began accepting not only short films but also feature-length films.

In the competition for debut feature films, ten films participated. Although it was our first acceptance into this category, we received some very strong submissions.

A remarkable nuance in this year's international section was that the short films predominantly focused on children.

In these films, the essence of society is revealed through the pain, suffering, and joy of children. Among feature-length films, the relationship between parents and children was a central theme. These points allow us to explore topics that concern global authors.

Q: What special opportunities have been created for student filmmakers?

A: From the very beginning of our activities, we have placed special importance on students. Even today, local students compete in a separate category within the festival. Meetings are held between students from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and the invited experts from abroad, and master classes are conducted for them.

For instance, this year students had the opportunity to meet with Siddiq Barmak, a "Golden Globe" winner, and renowned director Georgi Ovanashvili.

It was a very engaging meeting. We plan to continue such events every year. We believe that students should take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the festival.

Q: What can you say about your future plans for the festival?

A: Today, the Baku International Film Festival has become a prestigious international event. However, it hasn't been an easy journey.

Like any endeavor, we faced challenges. But our love for cinema, the desire for communication with creative individuals, and the eagerness to explore different worlds have always triumphed, allowing us to continue on our path.

We are grateful to everyone who has supported us and stood by us throughout these years.

Our desire is to remain firmly grounded, be witnesses to significant changes in the local cinema scene, and grow further in the process, contributing to the development of national cinematography.

