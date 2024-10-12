President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

12 October 2024 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Azernews reports referring to AZERTAG.

The letter reads:

Your Majesty,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you personally and, through you, to the entire Spanish people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and continued peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Spain.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 9 October 2024

---

