Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General meets with his Kazakh counterpart

2 October 2024 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Today, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, met with a delegation led by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Timur Tashimbayev, Azernews reports.

Kamran Aliyev stated that the historical, cultural, and religious commonalities between the Azerbaijani and Kazakh peoples form the foundation of relations between the two countries, and the traditional friendship and brotherhood between the nations are rooted in centuries of history.

It was noted that the close relations between the heads of state significantly contribute to the development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

The construction of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in the liberated city of Fuzuli by the government of Kazakhstan was highlighted as another symbol of the friendship, brotherhood, and mutual support between the countries and peoples.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that, as in other areas, cooperation between the prosecution and law enforcement bodies of the two countries is at a high level, expressing confidence that legal relations will continue to be successfully maintained in the future.

Kamran Aliyev underscored the historical significance of holding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Azerbaijan. He informed the guests that the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), will organize a high-level plenary session titled "Mobilizing Law Enforcement for Enhanced Climate Action" on November 15 during COP29 and presented an invitation to the guests.

Timur Tashimbayev expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and highly appreciated the existing relations between the prosecution bodies of the two countries.

The delegation's official visit to Azerbaijan continues.

---

Fatima Latifova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter:

@fatimalatifova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz