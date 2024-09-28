FM Bayramov speaks at meeting of G-77 countries and China

28 September 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at the meeting of the ministers of the G-77 countries and China during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79), Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov addressed G-77 and China Ministerial meeting in the margins of the UNGA 79 and informed about Azerbaijan's initiatives and activities to contribute to combating global challenges of peace, security, development, as well as climate change.

COP29 presidency's activities, priorities and readiness of Azerbaijan to work with all parties based on inclusivity were highlighted,” reads the post.

