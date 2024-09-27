27 September 2024 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan commemorates September 27 - Remembrance Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ambassador Cahit Baghci on his official "X" account.

"We pay deep respect to the cherished memory of all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of brotherly Azerbaijan!" the post reads.

Gardaş Azərbaycanın müstəqilliyi, suverenliyi və ərazi bütövlüyü uğrunda canlarından keçən bütün şəhidlərin əziz xatirəsini dərin ehtiramla yad edirik!#27SentyabrAnımGünü pic.twitter.com/VpdTiVDImS — Cahit Bağcı (@cahitbagci) September 27, 2024

