Friday September 27 2024

British ambassador to Azerbaijan makes post related to Remembrance Day

27 September 2024 13:37 (UTC+04:00)
Fatima Latifova
Fatima Latifova
On September 27 Remembrance Day, we respectfully commemorate those who lost their lives in the war, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his official "X" account.

"We hope for the swift arrival of peace and tranquility in the region," the post reads.

