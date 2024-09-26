Azerbaijan MFA responds to biased comments by French President at UN General Assembly

26 September 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

During the speech of French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly on September 25, the opinion that "France stands shoulder to shoulder with Armenia in the conditions of Azerbaijan's pressures on Armenia and territorial claims" is another example of France's biased pro-Armenian approach to both our country and the peace process in general.

Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry that the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizade, said this while commenting on the comments made by Emmanuel Macron against Azerbaijan at the UN General Assembly. It is unacceptable that France, which is preparing Armenia for revanchism and widely arming this country, blames the Azerbaijani side for the pressures. The presentation of Armenia as a peace-loving victim country, which occupied the territories of Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, displaced nearly one million Azerbaijanis from their homeland, committed mass massacres and crimes against humanity, and ignored the right of return of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who were deported en masse from the territory of Armenia shows how unfair his policy is. We demand an end to the destructive activities of France, whose foreign policy has failed in relation to many parts of the world, in our region.

