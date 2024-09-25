Coordination Headquarters convenes for meeting in Kalbajar [PHOTOS]

25 September 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Chaired by Samir Nuriyev, the Head of the Presidential Administration and the head of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in a centralized manner, a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters was held in the city of Kalbajar.

Azernews reports via Azertag that in his opening remarks, Head of the Coordination Headquarters Samir Nuriyev highlighted the milestone events occurred in Azerbaijan in September. In this vein, Samir Nuriyev noted that as a result of the anti-terror operation conducted by Azerbaijan in Karabakh on September 19-20 last year, the country’s state sovereignty was fully restored. He underscored that President Ilham Aliyev signed an order establishing September 20 as the State Sovereignty Day in Azerbaijan to mark the first anniversary of this milestone occasion.

During the meeting, a minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity. The head of the Coordination Headquarters underlined that the 44-day Patriotic War started on September 27, 2020, resulting with the brilliant victory, had put an end to the lasting unfair historical process, paving the way to the eternal return of the true owners of these lands.

Samir Nuriyev mentioned that large-scale progress is underway to ensure the comprehensive development of the liberated territories in accordance with the “First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Furthermore, in accordance with the agenda of the meeting, the Coordination Headquarters heard reports on the implementation of the “First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, ensuring the population’s employment and permanent residence, building transport infrastructure, as well as restoration and development of tourism in the region. The Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in Kalbajar district then presented reports on the accomplished and planned works in the district.

In conclusion, the assignments were given to fulfil the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, the Coordination Headquarters also familiarized itself with the work done in the district and inspected several enterprises there.



