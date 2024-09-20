Azerbaijani Diaspora Organizations respond to Dutch Government's biased position [PHOTOS]

20 September 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Azerbaijani diaspora organizations issued statements regarding the biased position of the Dutch government, Azernews reports citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

On September 13, the government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands presented to the public its program outlining plans for the current term of office. In the "International Security" section of this program, which addresses growing conflicts, the liberation of Azerbaijani territories was referred to as the "seizure of Nagorno-Garabagh."

Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in the Kingdom of the Netherlands expressed their objections. The Netherlands-Belgium Azerbaijani Coordination Council, the "Motherland" Netherlands Azerbaijani Women's Union, the Dutch Azerbaijani Turkish Cultural Association, the Congress of Benelux Azerbaijanis, the International Azerbaijani Ladies' Club, and the Azerbaijan-Netherlands "Home of Fires" Society published a statement regarding the biased position of the Dutch government.

The statement emphasized that it is unacceptable to describe Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands as the "seizure of Nagorno-Garabagh" and that the steps taken by Azerbaijan to restore its territorial integrity are fully in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

Additionally, the designation of the Garabagh region as the so-called "Mountainous Garabagh" was firmly rejected. The statement pointed out that there is no administrative or geographical unit called "Nagorno-Garabagh" in Azerbaijan, highlighting the importance of each state and organization referring to geographical names standardized by the relevant authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan and recognized by the UN Group of Experts on Geographical Names within the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan.

At the end of the statement, the diaspora organizations called on the Dutch government to adopt an objective and balanced approach and to refrain from statements that could negatively affect relations with Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz