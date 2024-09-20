Ambassador: UK Foreign Secretary's views on Azerbaijan agree with position of international community

20 September 2024 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

"Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom David Lammy's opinions about the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands are absolutely true. This is the position not only of the foreign secretary but also of the international community."

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's ambassador to Great Britain, Elin Suleymanov, said these words in a statement to the British "GB News" channel:

"There are four resolutions of the UN Security Council demanding the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the territory of Azerbaijan. The Prime Minister of Armenia also confirmed that the lands freed from occupation are the territory of Azerbaijan. David Lammy is absolutely right. Our lands have been freed from occupation, people are now returning to their homelands," the ambassador said.

Ambassador Süleymanov also commented on Alicia Kearns' criticism of David Lammy's position, who was the chairwoman of the foreign relations committee in the House of Commons during the Conservative government and now the shadow European minister. The ambassador noted that Alicia Kearns is under pressure from the Armenian lobby.

Alicia Kearns says she supports the territorial integrity of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. What makes Azerbaijan different? Why is it controversial that Azerbaijan restores its territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders recognised by the United Kingdom?" - said the Azerbaijani diplomat.

It should be noted that British Foreign Minister David Lammy voiced positive opinions about Azerbaijan in the foreign policy bulletin published on the "Substack" platform. He said that Azerbaijan was able to liberate the territories it lost in the early 1990s.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz