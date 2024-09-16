16 September 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Until May, Armenia, which had shown interest in normalising relations with Azerbaijan, has now raised sufficient concern in France. Sensing the risk of being left out of regional diplomacy following the potential peace in the South Caucasus and the political influence it wields over Armenia, Paris continues its campaign of arming Yerevan. Despite condemnation from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Russia regarding France's armament policy towards Armenia, Macron's administration remains stubborn in its stance.

The continuous flow of euros from Paris to Yerevan raises questions about how Armenia, given the state of its economy, can afford this ongoing arms trade. Today, once again, France’s Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, during a press conference concluding his visit to Yerevan, announced that France would provide Armenia with 29 million euros. According to claims, this sum is intended for Armenians who have voluntarily left Azerbaijani territories. The foreign minister also did not forget to mention that France and Armenia would continue cooperation in the defence sector.

Undoubtedly, France's armament campaign poses a serious threat not only to the region but also to the entire international security architecture. Azerbaijan has always advocated against the involvement of external powers in regional matters and has called for regional issues to be resolved by the countries of the region themselves. However, France clearly continues to use Armenia-Azerbaijan relations as a tool against Russia.

Meanwhile, Armenia appears content with its situation. Considering that the arrival of foreign powers in the Caucasus primarily disturbs the nations that have existed in the region for centuries, it is understandable that a nation like Armenia, which arrived in the region later and committed acts of vandalism, would not prioritise the interests of the Caucasus.

Of course, like any country, Armenia has the right to purchase weapons. However, it is curious why France always tops the list of Armenia's arms suppliers. Why does this process coincide with a period when relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are normalising?

For example, the meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty in May seemed like a strong step towards normalising Baku-Yerevan relations. However, shortly after, a modest sum of 10 million euros, allocated to Armenia under France’s special guidance, was enough to sway Pashinyan away from peace.

It should be recalled that the current administration of colonialist France has brought no benefit to any region. Paris merely pursues a policy of occupation. The Macron administration is using every available opportunity to increase its influence in various regions of the world. Unlike Azerbaijan, Armenia, as the weakest link in the South Caucasus, remains open to pressure and manipulation, and France knows this well. Thus, France first entices Armenia by arming it and then gains leverage to exert pressure. Therefore, the recent strengthening of relations between France and Armenia cannot be seen as coincidental. It is evident that Paris is uneasy about any potential normalisation between Baku and Yerevan, as well as bilateral relations. Hence, it is doing everything it can to hinder this process.

History shows that the Élysée Palace has always adopted a biased stance regarding the South Caucasus. Therefore, no one can guarantee, or convince official Baku, that the arms supply between Paris and Yerevan is purely for defensive purposes.

The current pace of relations between Paris and Yerevan and the events taking place not only undermine the peace agenda but also set the stage for another war or military tension in the future. This is a terrifying scenario for Armenia, whose foreign and domestic policies are already in crisis.

