Heydar Aliyev Foundation's next project for new academic year implemented in Khachmaz [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The secondary school in the Istisu settlement of Khachmaz district, built in 1938, had become unsuitable for use over time, Azernews reports.

As a result, this settlement was chosen as the location for the Foundation's next educational project.

Construction of the new school, which began earlier this year, has been completed, and the educational institution was opened for students and teachers on Knowledge Day.

The three-story school consists of two buildings and has a capacity of 320 students. It is fully equipped with necessary furniture, and subject-specific classrooms, including physics, chemistry, biology, computer science, military training, medical, and vocational training rooms, as well as laboratories, are supplied with teaching materials.

The school also features a library, assembly hall, gymnasium, and outdoor sports facilities.

Landscaping and beautification work has been carried out on the school's grounds.

Since its establishment, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has shown special sensitivity to education and has declared its development a priority. Through programs such as "New School for a Renewing Azerbaijan" and "Support for Education," the Foundation continues to provide support to the educational sector in Azerbaijan. The educational complexes built and renovated by the Foundation aim to improve the quality of education.

