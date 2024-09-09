Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates Tajikistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Tajikistan on its National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.
"Congratulations to the brotherly Tajikistan and its fraternal people on the National Day of Tajikistan," the post reads.
Congratulations to the brotherly Tajikistan and its fraternal people on the #NationalDay of #Tajikistan!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 9, 2024
🇦🇿🇹🇯@MOFA_Tajikistan pic.twitter.com/VUSM9qzgcx
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz