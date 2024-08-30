Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry congratulates Turkiye

30 August 2024 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Turkiye on the occasion of Victory Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ministry on "X".

"We heartily congratulate the state and people of Turkiye on August 30 - Victory Day, which symbolizes the decisive victory of Turkiye's War of Independence and the determination and will of the Turkish people," the post reads.

Qardaş Türkiyənin İstiqlal müharibəsinin həlledici qələbəsini, türk xalqının qətiyyəti və iradəsini simvolizə edən 30 avqust - Zəfər bayramı münasibətilə Türkiyə dövləti və xalqını ürəkdən təbrik edir, qardaşlıq və müttəfiqlik telləri ilə bağlı olduğumuz Türkiyəyə daim yeni…

