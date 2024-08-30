Presidential Aide urges Armenia to apologize for aggressive actions against Azerbaijan

30 August 2024 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia should apologize to Azerbaijan for its barbaric acts, hold other perpetrators accountable, and report the exact location of mass graves, including the remains of Azerbaijan's National Hero, Natig Gasimov, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration in the Presidential Administration, in his official "X" account.

Hajiyev also criticized some Western politicians and media for supporting the release of war criminals in exchange for the Armenian lobby's influence.

“Those calling for such releases should be ashamed," he added.

30 avqust BMT qərarları ilə Beynəlxalq itkin düşmüş şəxslər günü kimi qeyd olunur.



Ermənistanın Azərbaycana qarşı təcavüzü nəticəsində itkin düşmüş 4000-ə qədər Azərbaycan vətəndaşının taleyinin müəyyənləşdirilməsi yalnız onların doğmalarını deyil, Azərbaycan dövlətini narahat… pic.twitter.com/RgZm215ozz — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) August 30, 2024

