Route for direct cargo block train Ulyanovsk – Baku – Astara approved

20 August 2024 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

The Russian government has approved the route for the direct cargo block train Ulyanovsk – Baku – Astara (Iran), Azernews reports, citing Ulyanovsk Governor Alexey Russkikh as he announced this information.

"Recently, we received good news from Russian Railways: the route for the direct cargo block train ‘Ulyanovsk – Baku – Astara (Iran)’ has been approved. This is the western rail corridor of the ‘Central Volga - Caspian Sea - Persian Gulf’ logistics project. Preparations are underway for the export train, including for the shipment of agro-industrial and wood processing products,” the governor said.

He noted that the launch of the train is a result of agreements reached during his visit to Baku with Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov, and the coordinated efforts of the Russian Embassy in Baku, the Trade Representation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, as well as the railway authorities of both countries.

Russkikh also mentioned that on the previous day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the development of the “North-South” international transport corridor.

“To increase throughput capacity and raise the volume of cargo transport from 15 million tons to 30 million tons, the railway section of the corridor is being modernized. This agreement, initiated by Ulyanovsk region, opens up significant prospects for the development of the new trade and logistics route ‘Central Volga - Caspian Sea - Persian Gulf,’ which is part of the ‘North-South’ international transport corridor,” the governor wrote.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz