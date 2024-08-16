16 August 2024 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pointed out that Russia's role has been distorted in new history textbooks in Armenia. Specifically, the content of the history textbook for 8th grade in Armenian schools is considered "extremely dubious." The Russian side is particularly concerned about the portrayal of the Russo-Persian War of 1826-1828 and the Treaty of Turkmenchay.

What was the purpose of the Treaty of Turkmenchay?

The Treaty of Turkmenchay is considered one of the most devastating treaties of the 19th century. This is because, under this treaty, historical Azerbaijani lands were divided between Russia and Iran. One of the key conditions of the treaty was the resettlement of Armenians to Azerbaijani lands, specifically Iravan, Garabagh, and Nakhchivan. The main proponent of including this clause was Alexander Griboyedov, the then-Russian ambassador to Iran. This policy of Christianization and division continued until the fall of Tsarist Russia in the early 20th century.

It is interesting how these events are portrayed in Armenian history. This is because this document actually reveals the history and creation of Armenia as a state. Another fact confirming this is that after the establishment of Soviet power, Armenia became a centralized state on the territory of Azerbaijan's Iravan Khanate.

Armenian History

Although Armenians claim that their historical roots trace back to the ancient state of Urartu, it is an undeniable fact that during the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries, the Armenian population in the South Caucasus was negligible compared to the Azerbaijani Turks.

The biased policies of Soviet power, over time, created conditions for Armenians to have their own state, and for this, Azerbaijani lands were considered suitable. In the following years, Russia remained silent on the crimes committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis, such as the Khojaly and Meshali massacres, and even assisted them.

What is written in the history books?

A portion of the text from the updated history textbook for secondary schools has been published on the official website of the Armenian Ministry of Education and Science. This text not only denies the occupation of Azerbaijani lands but also denies the fact that Russian authorities supported Armenians for many years and helped them create a state. In the chapter titled "The Forced Incorporation of Eastern Armenia into Russia," the events of 1826-1828 are deliberately distorted. What Eastern Armenia is being referred to? It is expected that those who dared to draw the map of "Great Armenia" on the former Safavid and Ottoman lands are now again claiming the territories of other countries as their own.

Armenian-Russian Conflict

Another interesting fact is the "gratitude" currently being shown by Armenia towards Russia. It is clear that Russian officials are also surprised by this situation. After being defended and sheltered by Russia for centuries, and trying to establish a second puppet state in Garabagh under Russia's protection, it is ungrateful for Armenia to now make claims against Russia.

Despite the fact that former Russian authorities pursued exploration and occupation policies to seize Azerbaijan's oil fields and Caspian regions from the 1700s, Azerbaijan does not hold a grudge against the current Russian authorities and maintains its relations in a dynamic of development and peace. However, Armenia's distortion of both Azerbaijani and Russian history to portray itself as a victim is unacceptable. Moreover, using schoolchildren as tools for these actions, brainwashing the younger generation with false information to create bias against regional states, could only be expected from Armenia.

History repeats itself. Just as Armenians once betrayed the Azerbaijanis who welcomed them, they are now betraying the Russians. It is time to recall the poem by the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin: “You are a coward, you are a slave, you are Armenian!”

