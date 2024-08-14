Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Pakistan

14 August 2024 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's MInistry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Pakistan on its Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.

"Cordial and heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Pakistani people on their Independence Day!" the post reads.

Cordial and heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Pakistani people on their #IndependenceDay!



Happy Independence Day, Pakistan! 🇦🇿🇵🇰@ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/aIbmbYXjc7 — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) August 14, 2024

Note that today, Pakistan's Independence Day was celebrated in Baku.

It should be noted that the event was attended by the staff of the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan, members of the Pakistani community, and Azerbaijani citizens.

